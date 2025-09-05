7-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Two-Vehicle Crash in Huntingtown

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of North Solomons Island Road and Calverton School Road in Huntingtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene within 2 minutes of dispatch find a two vehicle rear-end style collision with four patients for evaluation.

Firefighters requested a medic and helicopter a short time after arrival due to a child suffering a head injury.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded and landed nearby.

Trooper 7 transported the 7-year-old female to the Children’s National Hospital.

One adult and two additional children denied having injuries, with EMS obtaining care refusals on scene.

Police remained on the scene for over 45 minutes to handle the crash investigation.