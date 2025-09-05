World Suicide Prevention Day and National Suicide Awareness Month: Southern Maryland Unites to Save Lives

September marks National Suicide Awareness Month, with World Suicide Prevention Day observed each year on September 10th.

Across Southern Maryland, the month is a call to action for families, schools, and communities to come together, break the silence surrounding mental health, and support those in crisis.

A Global Effort, A Local Responsibility – World Suicide Prevention Day was established by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in partnership with the World Health Organization. T

he annual observance reminds us that suicide is not only a national issue but a local one. In Southern Maryland, where military service, volunteer firefighting, and emergency response are part of daily life – the need for mental health awareness is especially urgent.

First responders, veterans, and young people remain among the most vulnerable groups. Leaders stress that awareness, open conversations, and timely access to care are critical steps in saving lives here at home.

The Impact in Southern Maryland – Suicide sadly touches every county in our region – Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s—leaving families and communities grieving while also searching for solutions. Local schools and organizations have worked to expand resources, but stigma and lack of awareness remain barriers.

Events such as prevention walks, awareness campaigns, and community resource fairs are planned throughout the month to encourage participation and provide information about available services. These gatherings give residents an opportunity not only to remember loved ones but also to connect with the help that exists right here in Southern Maryland.

The Scope of the Crisis – Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide. In the United States alone, more than 49,000 people died by suicide in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For every life lost, there are countless friends, families, and communities forever impacted.

Local Resources for Support – If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, immediate help is available.

In addition to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which provides nationwide support, Southern Maryland residents can turn to local organizations:

Many volunteer fire and EMS departments in the region have also strengthened their peer-support networks to address the growing mental health needs of emergency workers.

How the Community Can Help – Prevention begins with awareness. Recognizing warning signs—such as withdrawal, hopelessness, or sudden mood changes—can save a life. Reaching out with compassion and encouraging someone to seek professional help are simple but powerful actions.

Throughout September, schools, churches, and civic groups are urged to highlight the message: “Creating Hope Through Action.”

Moving Forward Together – Every life lost to suicide impacts dozens of others—families, neighbors, and communities. Southern Maryland has already shown its resilience in times of crisis, and now residents are called to extend that same strength toward those struggling silently.

By fostering open dialogue, supporting local resources, and breaking down stigma, we can make sure no one faces their darkest moments alone.

If you are in crisis, call 988 immediately or text HOME to 741741. Help is available 24/7.



