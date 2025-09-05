Former St. Mary’s County Commissioner John O’Connor Announces Re-Filing for Position

Former County Commissioner John O’Connor released the following on September 4th, 2025.

O’Connor served as Commissioner representing District 3 from December 1, 2014, until December 5, 2022, serving as Vice-President of the Board from December 2020-2022.

“Today I officially filed for County Commissioner in District 3, St Mary’s. This isn’t just about an election; it’s about accountability, transparency, and ensuring St. Mary’s County and District 3 have an elected representative who truly works for the people of Charlotte Hall, Mechanicsville, Golden Beach, the Seventh District, and every neighborhood in between and across our county.

For the last few years, we’ve seen a troubling pattern from our county-level officials that threatens our rural identity and legacy. Backroom deals, spot zoning, and development decisions driven by big corporations have overshadowed the community’s voice, especially in the North End of St. Mary’s.

On top of that, your income tax has been treated like a bouncing ball, fluctuating while officials push to urbanize a rural county to drive revenues instead of preserving what we already have. That is not the kind of representation St. Mary’s County and District 3 deserve. It’s bad enough this state is robbing you blind with tax increases; you shouldn’t have to worry about it at home.

My record as your Commissioner from 2014 to 2022 speaks for itself. I wasn’t afraid to call out nonsense and do the work that needed to be done. I fought to deliver results without burdening you with excessive tax increases and reckless borrowing. We need to get back to basics, serving the values of our community, not special interest groups or simply those with the loudest voice in the room.

Our community’s strengths are clear: Excellent Schools, dedicated First Responders, outstanding Law Enforcement Officers, Veterans, Small Businesses, and Volunteers who keep St. Mary’s thriving.

I’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with many of you as a County Commissioner, Youth sports coach, a small business owner, Neighbor, Veteran, Husband, Father, Brother, and Son, and I know what’s possible when we are given a fair shot, the truth, and the resources we need. I have seen what real success looks like as an elected representative, and we can get there again.

As your Commissioner, I will again work tirelessly to preserve our rural character and ensure that growth respects our legacy. I will continue to refrain from engaging in backroom deals on development, and I will bring complete transparency to zoning while protecting our rural legacy through responsible growth and planning.

I will continue to support local youth sports and programming, invest taxpayer dollars wisely in roads, public safety, and education, rather than in political games, and work to stop reckless borrowing for pet projects and unnecessary infrastructure. I will demand accountability from government officials and my colleagues so that they serve the people, not themselves, not special interests, and not their own personal political agendas, with the same level of accountability I expect to be held to by the people whom I hope to represent again.

With term limits shaking up this coming election and two seats becoming vacant, we finally have a chance to make real change. St. Mary’s County and District 3 deserve better, and together, we can deliver it.”

Editor’s Note: John O’Connor resides in the very district he plans to represent again. Raised on Long Island, New York, where his family has served the NYPD for several generations. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the United States Army and served as a Military Police Officer, earning the rank of Sergeant. He participated in peacekeeping missions in Kosovo, and combat operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

John is a highly decorated veteran, and during his tour in Iraq, he was awarded the Purple Heart and received the Army Commendation Medal with Valor Device for participation in acts of heroism involving direct conflict with an armed enemy. O’Connor earned an Associate’s degree from Kaplan University in Criminal Justice Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Management degree from The John’s Hopkins University. At John’s Hopkins his studies focused on Public Safety Leadership as part of the John’s Hopkins University’s Public Safety Leadership Program. After completing his enlistment, he continued his service to the public as a police officer in both paid and volunteer positions.

