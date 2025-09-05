Raccoon Found in Chesapeake Beach Neighborhood Tests Positive for Rabies

The Calvert County Health Department released the following information regarding a raccoon found in the Willows community of Chesapeake Beach which tested positive for rabies on August 31st, 2025.

This incident reminds us that rabies is present in Maryland. To protect yourself, it’s best to maintain a safe distance from wildlife.

For pet owners, keeping your pets’ rabies vaccinations current and minimizing their contact with wild animals are crucial steps to reduce risk.

For more information on how to protect yourself and your family from rabies, please visit the link on rabies prevention and control https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/prevention/index.html

Rabies is a rare viral disease that attacks the nervous system of all mammals and is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear. Rabies is spread to humans through the saliva of a rabid animal by biting. Being scratched or having saliva on one’s eyes, nose, mouth, or open wounds may also be considered an exposure.

If you have been bitten or exposed, take the following steps to prevent rabies:

Wash the area with soap and water immediately.

Get the name, address and phone number of the animal’s owner (if applicable).

If you were bitten by a wild animal or bat, try to capture or confine the animal if you can do it safely.

Seek medical attention promptly to determine if you should receive post-exposure vaccinations.

Report all animal bites/scratches/exposures by calling the Linda Kelly Animal Shelter at (410) 535-1600, extension 2526 or by going to the website, https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/…/Report-a-Bite-or-Scratch