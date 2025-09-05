Night at The Museum for Friends with Disabilities at Calvert Marine Museum

The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) will open its doors Friday evening, Sept. 12, for Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities. From 5 to 7 p.m., the museum and grounds will be reserved exclusively for guests with disabilities and their families, friends or caregivers.

Guests are invited to enjoy a relaxed, supportive environment and experience all that makes the museum a welcoming destination year-round.

This FREE event is offered in cooperation with Calvert County Parks & Recreation Therapeutic Recreation Services.

Meet the museum otter mascot and take a photo together. Learn about fish, fossils, river otters, skates and rays, maritime history, and enjoy activities in the Discovery Room. Explore the boat basin and the Drum Point Lighthouse. Families will also enjoy a fire truck on site to explore, adding an exciting hands-on experience for all ages.

The Museum Store will be open and chock full of items for all ages and interests. The Salted Scoop will also be on campus with delicious ice cream available for purchase—perfect for a cool treat during your visit. A calming room is available.

Cruise Registration

Take a 30-minute cruise on the Wm. B. Tennison at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., or 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required for each person who would like to ride the Wm. B. Tennison. Call 410-535-1600, ext. 8204 or 8205 to register for a cruise.

Event Registration

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required for museum access – Register online at https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/455/Online-Registration. Under Therapeutic Recreation, select TR Special Events, and scroll to Night at the Museum; or search for Activity #170773.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL.

For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

