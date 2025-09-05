Waldorf Man Charged with Animal Cruelty and Illegal Possession of Firearms

Michael Haywood, 47, of Waldorf, has been formally charged in Charles County District Court with multiple misdemeanors, including animal cruelty and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, following the execution of a search warrant at his residence.

According to court documents, the investigation began after Charles County Animal Control officers received a complaint about possible animal neglect at a home on Twinbrook Drive. During an initial visit on August 26, 2025, officers observed two pit bull-type dogs tethered with large collars and chains, with access only to unsanitary water in a five-gallon bucket. Michael Haywood, the resident, allowed officers to briefly inspect the interior of the home, where three additional dogs were found living in crates filled with wood shavings, urine, and feces.

Animal Control returned on September 2, 2025, with a search and seizure warrant. Inside the garage, officers found three dogs in poor condition, showing signs of neglect such as irritated paws and living in their own excrement. Two more dogs were located outside, still tethered with heavy chains. One of the dogs had visible scarring and puncture wounds, while both outdoor dogs appeared undernourished and displayed signs of neglect.

Authorities also discovered a strong odor of feces throughout the garage area and documented ongoing failure to provide proper care for the animals. The five pit bull-type dogs were removed from the property and taken to a local emergency veterinary clinic for treatment.

During the search, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office also located several firearms and ammunition inside the residence and Haywood’s vehicle. A loaded Glock 43x was found beneath the driver’s seat of Haywood’s Dodge Challenger. Additional firearms — including a Taurus G3C 9mm, a Phenix Arms Model Raven 25 with accompanying ammunition, and a Maverick Arms Model 88 shotgun — were found in a bedroom closet.

Haywood is legally prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2003 conviction for distribution of cannabis in the District of Columbia. According to the Maryland Gun Center, that conviction disqualifies him from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition under Maryland law.

He was arrested at the scene and taken to the Charles County Detention Center. On September 2, 2025, a district court commissioner released Haywood on personal recognizance. A trial has been scheduled for October 17, 2025, at the Charles County District Court in La Plata.

Haywood faces the following charges:

Two counts of illegal possession of a regulated firearm

Possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle

Possession of a disqualifying shotgun

Illegal possession of ammunition

Animal cruelty

Detective K. Dunn of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the inquiry into potential dogfighting remains active.

