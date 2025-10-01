UPDATE: Owner of JNJ Towing Arrested After “Peeping Tom” Incident in Waldorf

UPDATE 10/01/2025: Court documents added – A man, who was later identified as Emanuel Jermaine Simmons, of Hughesville, was caught on camera engaging in lewd behavior outside a woman’s bedroom window in Waldorf.

The incident occurred on the morning of September 2, 2025, when a neighbor showed the adult female victim a video of an unidentified man looking through her residence window while masturbating. The victim had been getting ready for work and said she was unaware the incident was taking place.

The neighbor, who also witnessed the incident firsthand, filmed the man as he knelt beneath the victim’s window and appeared to be performing a sex act. The suspect then fled the scene in a white, newer-model Mercedes-Benz with unknown registration.

The witness told authorities she had seen the same man outside the same window on a previous occasion but had only observed him looking inside before quickly leaving. That earlier incident was reported to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on August 27, 2025, but responding deputies were unable to locate the suspect at the time.



Video evidence from both a phone camera and a Ring security system were sent to the investigating police. The footage showed a Black male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black-and-white sneakers. According to the report, the man’s hands were visibly near his groin, moving in a manner consistent with masturbation while he was on his knees peering into the window.

Further investigation led detectives to a woman who contacted law enforcement after receiving the video from multiple people on Instagram. She recognized the man in the footage as Emanuel Jermaine Simmons, and although the video did not clearly show the suspect’s face, the woman identified him by his body language, his walk, and a “G Star” hoodie as she knew the person that had purchased it for him. She also noted that Simmons drives high-end vehicles and confirmed that his address and residence in Hughesville, Charles County.

The witness added that she had once seen disturbing footage on Simmons’ phone that appeared to be recordings of a couple through a window in Prince George’s County. She further stated that Simmons frequently carries a handgun, allegedly for protection while operating his towing company, which court documents show as JNJ Towing and Recovery with Simmons being the owner. This business is listed as Van Wert Lane in Leonardtown, Maryland.

A search of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration database confirmed Simmons’ address on Oak Glen Drive and matched his ID photo—specifically a black and gray beard around the chin—with the suspect’s appearance in the security footage.

When contacted by police, the victim reported feeling terrified and unable to sleep. She also disclosed that a person using the Instagram handle “EJ20” had attempted to contact her multiple times over the past year, beginning in November 2024. The messages included flirtatious and suggestive comments along with heart-eye emojis. The victim never responded and stated she had no idea who the sender was. She now believes the account belonged to Simmons and that these messages were his attempts to make contact.

A background check revealed that Simmons had previous law enforcement contact for trespassing in both 2015 and 2016 in Prince George’s County. He was charged with being a Peeping Tom as a result of one of those incidents. However, court documents do not show any sentencing or consequences for these criminal charges, and zero charging documents were available to obtain.

As part of the investigation, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of Simmons on social media in hopes of identifying and locating him. Due to news outlets posting his photo, police received a strong public response and calls for tips and law enforcement action.

Due to the level of publicity, authorities believe Simmons was aware of the investigation and believed he may attempt to flee or pose a danger if confronted. They also noted since he owned J&J Towing, that his employment allows him to travel frequently across Maryland, D.C., and Virginia, making it more difficult to locate him.

Simmons turned himself into police on September 18th, but a judge released him within 24 hours on his own recognizance pending his electronic monitoring/house arrest.



Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division have arrested Emanuel Jermaine Simmons, age 42, of Hughesville, in connection with a ‘Peeping Tom’ case.

The investigation began on September 2, 2025, at approximately 7 a.m., when a person called police and reported seeing a man outside a ground-floor apartment in the 1100 block of Heritage Place in Waldorf.

The suspect was observed looking through a bedroom window while engaging in an indecent act. A witness recorded the incident and reported the suspect leaving in what was initially described as a white vehicle. Through investigation, detectives were able to positively identify the suspect.

Based on additional information, detectives obtained an arrest warrant, and Simmons turned himself in on September 18.

A search warrant was served at his residence, where detectives recovered evidence linking Simmons to the case.

Simmons was charged with Trespassing/‘Peeping Tom’ and Indecent Exposure.

On September 19, a judge released Simmons from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring/house arrest and released on his own recognizance, according to court documents.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Cooley at (301) 609-6502. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Charles County Crime Solvers tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS.

9/5/2025: On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m., a male suspect wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants was observed outside of an apartment in the 1100 block of Heritage Place in Waldorf.

A witness reported that the suspect peered through the window of an occupied residence and engaged in an indecent act. The suspect may have fled in a newer model white Mercedes.

Officers have been conducting surveillance and are actively pursuing leads in this case.

Photos of the suspect were obtained and can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Saunders at 301-609-3282 Ext. 0453 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3 Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

