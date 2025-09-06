State Fire Marshal Investigating Trailer Fire in Park Hall As Suspected Arson, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, September 5, 2025, at approximately 4:45 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Second District, Ridge, Hollywood, Leonardtown and Seventh District were dispatched to 18410 Point Lookout Road in Park Hall, for the reported trailer on fire.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting the trailer was on fire with no occupants inside.

17 firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department quickly responded, with First Arriving units on scene in under 4 minutes to find a single story single wide trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Crews made entry into residence to find fire throughout, and shortly after declared the incident as defensive only due to holes in the floor. The trailer collapsed a short time after arrival.

No injuries were reported, one nearby residence suffered minor damages due to heat. Firefighters operated on the scene for over 4 hours, with the fire being placed under control within 30 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene after the owner reported to firefighters they suspected the cause was arson or malicious.

Preliminarily, the fire is being investigated as an intentionally set fire. The homeowner reported that despite the trailer was unoccupied, it was used to store lawn equipment, batteries, other tools, and household items.

Updates will be provided when they become available. The investigation is ongoing.

