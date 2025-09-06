Town of Chesapeake Beach Prepares for Fiber Optic Internet Expansion

The Town of Chesapeake Beach has entered into an agreement with ThinkBig Networks to install fiber optic lines throughout Town, bringing residents an additional choice for high-speed internet service.

Work is expected to begin in late September or early October 2025. Ahead of construction, residents will notice crews marking underground utility lines along streets, driveways, and roadways. These markings may appear as small flags or temporary paint.

Residents will receive a door-hanger notice prior to the start of work with details on the schedule and scope. The Town will also share information about an upcoming Community Engagement Session, tentatively scheduled for September 18th, where residents can learn more and ask questions.

We appreciate your patience as we prepare for this important infrastructure upgrade.

