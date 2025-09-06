27-Year-Old Man Dead After Reportedly Striking “Stretched Out Chain” While Riding Dirt Bike in Waldorf

On Saturday, September 6, 2025, at approximately 3:13 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 3500 block of Slater Drive in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one not breathing.

911 callers reported 27-year-old male was not breathing after a dirt bike crash.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, the caller additionally reported the subject was not wearing a helmet and had struck a “stretched out chain” at approximately 40 to 50 mph.

Crews arrived on the scene and confirmed the patient was not breathing and began life-saving measures with CPR being performed.

The man was pronounced deceased a short time later on the scene.

Police are investigating the crash and further updates will be provided when they become available.