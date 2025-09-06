One Dead, Another Critically Injured After UTV Crash in Port Tobacco Leaves Multiple Trapped

On Friday, September 5, 2025, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 7600 block of Carol Road in Port Tobacco, for the reported motor vehicle collision with multiple subjects trapped.

The 911 caller reported a rollover collision on Carol Road in front of the given address and advised two subjects were trapped and unconscious.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find a UTV had overturned and confirmed one male and one female were both trapped and unconscious.

Firefighters quickly extricated both victims, while EMS pronounced one victim deceased on the scene. A helicopter was requested to land nearby due to the second patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police responded to the scene and are investigating the collision. Further updates will be provided when they become available.