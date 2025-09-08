UPDATE: Woman Killed, Driver Flown to Trauma Center After UTV Crash in Port Tobacco

UPDATE 9/8/2025: On Friday, September 5, 2025, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a UTV.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of the UTV was traveling eastbound in the 7600 block of Carol Road in Port Tobacco when, for unknown reasons, the UTV left the roadway, struck multiple fixed objects and an embankment, before coming to a stop.

The driver of the UTV, age 30, was flown to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The passenger, Gabrielle Wareham, 27, of Port Tobacco, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office once completed.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. Griffith at (301) 609-3514. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or through the P3 Intel mobile app.

On Friday, September 5, 2025, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 7600 block of Carol Road in Port Tobacco, for the reported motor vehicle collision with multiple subjects trapped.

The 911 caller reported a rollover collision on Carol Road in front of the given address and advised two subjects were trapped and unconscious.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find a UTV had overturned and confirmed one male and one female were both trapped and unconscious.

Firefighters quickly extricated both victims, while EMS pronounced one victim deceased on the scene. A helicopter was requested to land nearby due to the second patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police responded to the scene and are investigating the collision. Further updates will be provided when they become available.