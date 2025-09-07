Police Investigating Serious Crash in Waldorf That Sends Two Adults, One Child to Trauma Centers

On Sunday, September 7, 2025, at approximately 1:10 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to 2855 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with possible ejection.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle collision with one male victim laying in the roadway.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three patients for evaluation and requested a helicopter to land at the scene for a 24-year-old male suffering life-threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the 24-year-old to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Emergency medical services transported a 36-year-old female to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with a lower body injury, and a 8-year-old female to the Children’s National Hospital with unknown severity of injuries.

Police and the Maryland State Highway Administration remain on the scene with the crash being investigated.

Updates will be provided when they are given by police.