Charles County Cold Case Murder of Karen Wills, 20 Year-Old Waldorf Woman

On September 4, 2001 at approximately 1:30am, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Kings Warf Place in the Wakefield subdivision of Waldorf, for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside the residence, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as of Karen Sabrina Wills, a resident of Waldorf.

Karen was only 20 years old at the time of her death. She was a sales associate at Marshalls and an aspiring model. She had hoped to become a daycare provider. Karen was a loving daughter and friend to many.

Charles County Crime Solvers and the CCSO are offering a combined cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information that could help us solve this case is asked to contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.