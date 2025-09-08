Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Announces Retirement of K9 Reaper

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office announces the retirement of K9 Reaper after eight years of distinguished service to the citizens of Calvert County.

Since joining the agency in 2017, K9 Reaper has served as an essential member of the Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.

Throughout his career, K9 Reaper, working alongside his handler, Corporal Callison, has conducted numerous vehicle sniffs, assisting in the detection of marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, supported the location and apprehension of criminal offender, and provided valuable community outreach and education through K9 demonstrations at public events

Following years of dedicated service, K9 Reaper will retire from active duty and reside with his handler, Corporal Callison. His retirement will be filled with well-earned rest and the companionship of his family.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincere appreciation to K9 Reaper for his loyalty, courage, and service, as well as to Corporal Callison for his professionalism and commitment. Their partnership has been an asset to the Sheriff’s Office and the community they proudly served.

