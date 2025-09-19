UPDATE: Large Funeral Procession This Morning for Lifelong Firefighter Dan Stevens

UPDATE 9/16/2025: A large funeral procession is expected today, Friday, September 19th, 2025, as firefighters from across Maryland pay their respects to Dan Steven’s, his family, and his life dedication to the fire service and his communities with over 63 years of service.

OBITUARY AND SERVICE INFORMATION :

Daniel J. “Dan” Stevens, 79, of La Plata, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, September 7, 2025 at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 18, 1946 in Leonardtown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Robert Alexander Stevens and Marion Virginia (Milstead) Stevens. He was raised on the family tobacco/crop farm in Hermanville, and was active in 4H, winning State Awards showing hogs. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brother, John Robert Stevens. Dan is survived by his wife Barbara “Bobbi” (Nelson) Stevens; sons Matthew Daniel Stevens and his wife Heather Lynn Stevens, Philip Sean Stevens and his wife Molly Baylinson Stevens; grandchildren Allyson, Emily, Marilyn, Shelby Danielle, Lincoln, and Luke.

At age 16, Dan started volunteering at the Lexington Park Volunteer Fire Department (now the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department) alongside with his father. He later began volunteering with the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department in 1975, moving up the ranks, serving as the Assistant Chief and was Chief for 22 years.

Dan has also volunteered countless hours helping to shape the volunteer fire system in Charles County. He has been a Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute Instructor for over 26 years and later as a Coordinator for MFRI in La Plata. Dan served as a board member for several organizations, including the Governor appointed Maryland Fire Rescue Education and Training Commission, Governor appointed Maryland State Fire Prevention Commission, the Maryland Fire Service Personnel Qualifications Board and Maryland Instructor Certification Review Board. He had been appointed to serve on the Charles County Planning and Growth Management Advisory Board.

Dan was instrumental in establishing MFRI’s Fire and EMS Cadet Program and continued serving as an advisor for the program. He was instrumental in working with the State Board of Education to establish the high school fire and EMS cadet program statewide in schools. He also served on the Maryland State Firefighter’s Association Executive committee as well as the Training and Safety committees. He was MSFA Executive Committee Chairman as well. He oversaw the planning and building of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire and EMS Station 12 in Westlake.

Dan has earned numerous awards for his efforts in the local fire service. Those awards include the following.

Waldorf VFD’s Firefighter of the Year in 1978, 1990, 2000, and 2009

EMT of the Year 2000

Inducted into the Southern Maryland Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame in 1996

Charles County Chamber of Commerce Firefighter of the Year in 1997

Awarded the Pioneer Safety Award

Archbishop Neale Council Number 2279 Firefighter of the Year in 2009

Inducted into the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame in 2003

MSFA Firefighter of the Year in 2004

MSFA Robert H. Shimer Administrator of the Year Award in 2006

Russell J. Strickland Award, R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center Hero Award in 2006

MSFA Smith N. Stathem Jr. Memorial Safety Award in 2009

National Volunteer Fire Council’s Firefighter of the Year in 2001

Dan worked for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service for 33 years. The job took him to more than 60 countries as an International Tobacco Economist. Dan headed the tobacco and peanut price support programs for the USDA Farm Service Agency from 1999 until his retirement.

Dan was also a member of the American Legion Post 82 in La Plata. He is a life member of the Alpha Zeta, and Phi Kappa Phi Agricultural Honor Fraternities with the University of Maryland where Dan earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Economics. He later earned a Master’s Degree in Agricultural Economics from Texas A & I after being discharged from the United States Navy in Corpus Christi as a Lieutenant. Dan served as a Naval Aviation Navigator while in the Navy.

Dan enjoyed woodworking, maintaining and showing his 1969 Mercury Cougar as well as his 1999 Ford Lightning, restoring Allis-Chalmers farm tractors and equipment; and spending time with family and friends. He also loved animals and natural wildlife.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 18, 2025 from 2PM to 4PM, and 6PM to 8PM with Fireman’s Prayers from 7PM to 8PM at the New Life Church, 9630 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

A prayer of farewell and procession from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Co. 3, 3245 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603, to Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Co. 3, Lexington Park, at 10AM Friday, September 19, 2025.

Final Commendation Service and the Last Alarm will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, September 19, 2025 at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Co. 3, 46900 S. Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park, Maryland 20653.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations made to one of the following: The Humane Society of Charles County, 71 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602; the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., 3245 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20603; The Chief Daniel J. Stevens Educational Scholarship Award, make checks payable to Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, P. O. Box #21, La Plata, MD 20646.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Past Fire Chief Dan Stevens, who died on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

Chief Stevens devoted more than five decades to the fire service, beginning his career in 1975 with the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department. He retired this past June after serving a remarkable 22 years as Fire Chief – though he made clear he would continue to support the station where he spent much of his life.

“Firefighting is in my blood,” he once said with a smile, a sentiment that defined his lifelong service to the community.

A lifelong Southern Maryland resident, Stevens began volunteering at age 17 with the Lexington Park Volunteer Fire Department – now Bay District VFD – where his late father, Robert Stevens, also served.

He quickly rose through the ranks in Waldorf, holding roles such as Assistant Fire Chief, Fire Chief, and mentor to countless firefighters. His leadership spanned generations, and his impact can be seen in nearly every aspect of the local fire and rescue system.

Beyond his service as Fire Chief, Stevens was a dedicated instructor with the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute (MFRI) for over 26 years and helped establish its cadet program to train future firefighters and EMTs. He served on multiple boards and committees, including the Maryland Fire Service Personnel Qualifications Board and the Charles County Planning and Growth Management Advisory Board.

“Chief Stevens was more than a leader – he was a teacher, a mentor, and a friend,” said a spokesperson for the Association. “His calm under pressure, commitment to safety, and dedication to building the next generation of volunteers will be remembered for years to come.”

His contributions extended to facility development as well; he oversaw the planning and construction of Waldorf Fire and EMS Station 12 in Westlake. Stevens also remained active in numerous fire service training and safety committees at the state level.

Stevens’ impact was widely recognized throughout his career. His numerous honors include:

Firefighter of the Year (Waldorf VFD: 1978, 1990, 2000, 2009)

Emergency Medical Technician of the Year (2000)

President’s Award (2008)

Induction into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame (1996)

Maryland State Firemen’s Association Firefighter of the Year (2004)

National Volunteer Fire Council’s Firefighter of the Year (2001)

And many more local, regional, and national awards.

While his leadership in the firehouse was exceptional, Stevens was equally committed to his family. He is survived by his wife, Bobbi, who also served as treasurer of the fire company, and their sons, Matthew and Philip, both active volunteers with the Waldorf VFD. Matthew currently serves as vice president and his wife, Jennifer, as treasurer.

Though retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he served for 33 years as an international tobacco economist, Stevens never stopped giving back to his community. His selfless commitment was evident until the very end – whether instructing cadets, responding to calls, or mentoring fellow firefighters.

The Association extends its heartfelt condolences to Chief Stevens’ immediate family and to his extended Fire and EMS family across the region. The loss is deeply felt by all who had the privilege to know or serve alongside him.

In honor of Chief Stevens’ lifelong dedication to fire safety, the Association reminds all residents to test smoke alarms monthly and develop a family fire escape plan. Preparation saves lives.

