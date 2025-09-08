Maryland State Police Arrest Three; Seize Multiple Firearms, Following Maryland Car Rally Task Force Investigation

Maryland State Police arrested a Prince George’s County man and two Charles County men, seizing multiple firearms, following a Maryland Car Rally Task Force investigation.

The accused are identified as Malachi James, 21, of Temple Hills; Khadeem George, 20, and Kareem Isaroon, 50, both of Indian Head, Maryland. James was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, exhibition driving, handgun possession, other firearm-related charges and traffic citations.

George is charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a minor, and other firearm related-charges. Isaroon is charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

James was arrested and transported to the Howard County Detention Center, where he was later released. George and Isaroon were arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center. George was released on bond and Isaroon is being held without bond.



On June 29, 2025, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force deployed to the Baltimore Metro Region in response to a large-scale illegal car rally event involving approximately 300 individuals.

While on scene, troopers observed a silver Dodge Durango with its rear license plate obstructed by duct tape. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle when the driver and the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. An authorized search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two loaded firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.

On September 3, 2025, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force, with assistance from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Special Response Team, Maryland State Police Special Operations Division, College Park Barrack, and the Prince George’s County Police Department, executed search and seizure warrants at three residences in Prince George’s County.

Police located and seized additional firearms in homes located in Indian Head, Clinton, and Temple Hills, Maryland.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland State Police, and police departments from Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore counties, Baltimore City and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving throughout the state.

