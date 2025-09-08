Blue Angels to Headline Naval Air Station Patuxent River Air Show – June 2026

Sponsorship Opportunities Available through Pax MWR

The Blue Angels, the United States Navy’s premier flight demonstration team, known worldwide for drawing crowds of tens-of-thousands to see first-hand their precision and thrilling aerial maneuvers, are scheduled to perform at the NAS Patuxent River Air Show June 20-21, 2026.

The event will be held at NAS Patuxent River and is free and open to the public.

Founded in 1946, the Blue Angels fly advanced F/A-18 Super Hornets at supersonic speeds, performing complex combat maneuvers in tight formations just feet apart. The Blue Angels serve as ambassadors for the Navy and Marine Corps, inspiring patriotism and educating the public on careers in naval aviation.

“The air show is more than an exhibition of aerial displays; it is a community wide events for the Navy to invite the public to see, and feel the air power, first-hand on what goes on at Pax River on a regular basis,” explains Jeff Sias, NAS Patuxent River Fleet and Family Readiness Director. “We’re fortunate Naval Air Station Patuxent River has great working relationships with our local communities and business partners, and can host the Blues and other military and civilian aircraft and accomplished pilots.”



To make such an event possible, corporate partners play a critical role. Corporate partners help cover costs and strengthen the connection between the military and civilian communities.

“We appreciate and value corporate partners, from health care providers to car dealers, sunglasses brands, to a large variety of retailers and service providers. Air shows provide the perfect venue for market exposure and direct client contact,” notes Doug Arnett, NAS Patuxent River MWR Director.

“Every sponsor becomes part of a proud tradition, connecting their brand with the bravery and skill of military might,” added Sias. “Collaborative business partners ensure the air show not only dazzles spectators but also strengthens the bonds between the military, corporations, and the public. Without sponsors, many essential amenities of air show would simply not be possible.”

For businesses interested in becoming part of the NAS Patuxent River Air Show, contact [email protected] or contact Guillian Hunt at (804) 347-3889 or [email protected].

