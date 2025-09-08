Chesapeake Beach Man Charged in Lexington Park Home-Invasion

Michael Bronson Andrade, 48, of Chesapeake Beach, was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with an incident on Longfields Village Drive in Lexington Park on September 7, 2025, according to court documents. He is charged with home invasion; two counts of first-degree assault; two counts of second-degree assault; and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence.

According to the Application for Statement of Charges, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded a residence in Lexington Park, for a reported assault involving a firearm during the early morning hours of September 7, 2025. An adult female told investigators that Andrade is her former boyfriend and that, around 2:30 a.m., she saw his blue BMW enter the neighborhood while she was walking her dogs. She reported hearing a “pop” and believed a gunshot had been fired nearby. She said she knows Andrade to carry a “black 9mm” and noted he does not live at the residence and does not have a key.

An adult male victim reported that he went inside the home and believed he locked the door, but Michael Bronson Andrade allegedly entered, remained downstairs, and yelled “wh##e, stupid b##ch.” The victim said Andrade brandished a black handgun, “racked the slide,” and then left through the front door, causing the victim to fear for his safety. A second adult male victim told investigators he arrived at the home around 2:00 a.m., saw Andrade near the residence, and during a brief conversation Andrade lifted his shirt and displayed a “gray/black 9MM Glock,” stating he had “did this before, will ‘do it to her.’” The second victim said Andrade dropped the firearm by the driver’s side door, picked it up, and left in the BMW.

Detectives wrote that the defendant unlawfully entered the residence and used a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. The application notes the defendant is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions. At the time the application was completed, investigators wrote the defendant had fled on foot; later docket entries reflect the warrant was served the same day and Andrade was booked into custody.

Court records show an arrest warrant was issued on September 7, 2025, and served that day. Andrade was ordered held without bond on September 7, 2025, with a bail/bond review held September 8, 2025, before Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser at the St. Mary’s District Court. Additional filings on September 8, 2025, include a designation of witnesses, a pre-trial supervision assessment, and a preliminary hearing marked as deferred.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Kortnie Marsch of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 8179, or [email protected]

