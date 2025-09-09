Dog Killed, Man Suffers Minor Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Monday, September 8, 2025, at approximately 9:10 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Rod N Reel located at 18161 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a dog and pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one male and dog in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle.

Fire and rescue personnel evaluated the male patient who was conscious alert and breathing while reporting minor injuries.

Sadly, the dog was killed in the collision. Emergency medical services transported the adult male to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses on the scene told police the man was in the middle of the roadway with a flashlight attempting to get vehicles to slow down when he was struck by the vehicle.

It is unknown if the dog had already been struck when the man was struck. Police are investigating the collision.