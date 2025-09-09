No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Park Car and Flips in Lexington Park Neighborhood

On Monday, September 8, 2025, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 46000 block of Shelton Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

911 callers reported a vehicle was overturned in the middle of the street with unknown occupants or injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single Kia sedan on its roof in the middle of the street after striking a park and unoccupied vehicle.

The operator, a 19-year-old female, was located a short time after arrival.

EMS evaluated her on the scene, with the patient denying transport a short time later. She was overheard telling EMS she was texting when the crash occurred.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash report..

