St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Announces Great Mills Swimming Pool Maintenance Closure and Adjusted Hours

In preparation for the fall and winter indoor operating season, the Great Mills Swimming Pool will be temporarily closed from Thursday, September 18, 2025, through Friday, September 26, 2025, for reassembly of the bubble enclosure and completion of bi-annual maintenance.

The pool will re-open as an indoor pool on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

As a reminder, the Great Mills Swimming Pool has transitioned back to fall/winter hours. The pool is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 – 8 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Sunday from 12 – 6 p.m.

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aquatics for more information about Great Mills Swimming Pool membership options, as well as aerobics and wellness class information.

For more information about St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks (R&P), please visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate. For questions or assistance, contact R&P at (301) 475-4200 ext.1800 or via email to [email protected].

Stay up to date with R&P events and happenings on social media! Follow us at: www.Instagram.com/StMarysRecAndParks and www.Facebook.com/StMarysMDRecreation.