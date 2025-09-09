St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Director, Ray Bivens to Lead National Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are proud to announce that Ray Bivens, Director of the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P), will begin his term serving as Chair of the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) on September 15, 2025, at the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) Annual Conference.

CAPRA is the only national accreditation body for park and recreation agencies across the United States. Comprised of an 18-member board, CAPRA provides quality assurance and improvement to accredited agencies, ensuring excellence in management, operations, and service to communities.

Bivens, a Certified Parks and Recreation Executive (CPRE) and one of 125 Fellows nationally in the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration previously served as the Secretary and Chair-Elect for the CAPRA Commission.



“Having one of our own lead CAPRA at the national level is a tremendous honor for St. Mary’s County,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “It speaks to the expertise, leadership, and commitment of our Recreation and Parks Department, and reflects the high standards our county brings to serving the community.”

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks achieved CAPRA accreditation in September 2022, placing it among only about 2% of park agencies nationwide to hold this distinction. Accreditation demonstrates that the department provides the highest level of service, backed by a culture of accountability, continuous improvement, and excellence.

“CAPRA accreditation is the gold standard for recreation and park agencies, recognizing their commitment to community engagement, planning for the future, adoption of best practices, and data-driven decision making,” said Bivens. “I am honored to be elected by my peers nationally to serve in this important role and look forward to helping the program grow and implementing the updated standards adopted just last month.”

About CAPRA and NRPA – The CAPRA Commission is the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies formed by NRPA in collaboration with the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration. CAPRA accreditation strengthens teamwork, improves efficiency, and fosters a culture of continuous improvement.

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and supporters — the catalysts for positive change in service of parks for all, environmental resilience, and overall health and well-being. For more information, visit nrpa.org .

