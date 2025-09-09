Two 14-Year-Old Westlake High School Students Charged with Theft, Assault

On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, shortly after 1 p.m., school administrators at Westlake High School were made aware of a reported theft and assault that occurred inside the school.

The victim was standing near a school bathroom when one student grabbed a ski mask from the victim’s head and ran into the bathroom. The victim followed and encountered the student who stole his ski mask as well as another student who was already inside the bathroom and who displayed a knife with an open blade.

The victim left, and the incident was later reported to administrators. The school resource officer and school administrators initiated an investigation, which revealed that the two suspects, ages 14, had earlier collaborated about taking the victim’s ski mask.

During the investigation, a knife was recovered from the student who displayed it and cannabis was recovered from the locker of the student who initially stole the mask.

Both students were charged with assault and disruption of school activities.

The student who stole the ski mask was also charged with theft and possession of cannabis. The student with the knife was also charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

In addition to criminal charges, both students face disciplinary action from Charles County Public Schools under the Student Code of Conduct.

