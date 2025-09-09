U.S. Navy Awards $554 Million Contract to (ATAC) Airborne Tactical Advantage Company

The U.S. Navy awarded a $554 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) in late July to provide naval aviators with training support services under the Fleet Fighter Jet Services.

“The Fighter Jet Services contract represents a critical investment in the readiness and capability of our fleet air training and certification programs,” said Capt. Jason Pettitt, Adversary and Specialized Aircraft Program Office (PMA-226) and AV-8B Harrier Program Office (PMA-257) program manager. “By leveraging contracted air services (CAS), we are able to provide our aircraft squadrons and shipboard operators with advanced training to counter emerging airborne threats, including electronic warfare operations.”

The contract provides approximately 6,500-7,000 flight hours per year of fleet support using contractor-owned and operated high subsonic and supersonic fighter aircraft – Mirage F1, F-21 Kfir and Mk.58 Hawker Hunter – for flying a variety of airborne threat simulations for both U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps aviators.

This includes simulating threat aircraft capabilities in an electronic combat environment, integrating as part of aggressor force in support of adversary air requirements.

Using the CAS approach enhances the effectiveness of aircrew and operators while preserving the fatigue life of operational F/A-18 and EA-18 aircraft.

“The FJS contract underscores our commitment to maintaining a highly trained and mission-ready force while achieving significant cost savings for the Navy and the nation,” Pettitt said.

Through the CAS, ATAC is responsible for operating and maintaining tactically relevant aircraft along with associated systems required to interface with other supporting platforms and ground force personnel.

