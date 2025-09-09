Maryland Governor Wes Moore Announces 2026 Re-Election Campaign

“The games of Washington are exhausting, and worse, they’re hurting people. I’m not from that world.”

In a video released Tuesday, September 9th, 2025, Wes Moore announced he is running for Re-Election.

“Marylanders need a governor who will continue to look out for them and stand up for our jobs, our health care, and our rights.”

“While we stand up for middle-class Marylanders, the president of the United States is bending over backwards for billionaires and big corporations, firing federal workers, gutting Medicaid, raising prices on everything from electricity to groceries,”

“When I launched my campaign for governor four years ago, I had never run for political office before. My background is I’m an Army combat veteran and I ran one of the largest poverty fighting organizations in this country. So, I traveled the state and I listened to your stories and I shared mine. And we all saw the same thing that these career politicians had been telling us that everything was great when we knew that it wasn’t. So, we came into office with bold ideas and a new sense of urgency. We inherited a structural budget deficit and turned it into a surplus. Our unemployment rate was one of the nation’s highest and now it is one of the nation’s lowest.”

On Monday, Governor Wes Moore announced that Lester Davis will join the administration as the governor’s incoming Chief of Staff following the departure of Chief Fagan Harris at the end of this year.

“There is no doubt that the challenges facing our state today will require leadership of the highest caliber. With his dedication to public service and improving the lives of Marylanders, Lester Davis is precisely the leader our state needs in this critical moment,” said Gov. Moore. “Lester is a known problem-solver, and his proven ability to secure improved outcomes for the people he serves will build on the progress our administration has made over the past two and a half years. He brings a commitment to building strong partnerships, uplifting communities, and delivering data-driven results that are in lockstep with the priorities our administration has championed since day one.”

