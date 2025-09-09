Joint Base Andrews Air Show – Saturday and Sunday September 13th, and 14th, 2025

The 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show will open its gates on Saturday, September 13, and Sunday, September 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The event is free to attend, requires no tickets, and is expected to draw more than 100,000 visitors from across the National Capital Region.

The theme of this year’s show, “Where Legacy Fuels the Future,” underscores the long tradition of American air power while highlighting the innovation that defines today’s armed forces. It is also the first time in three years that Joint Base Andrews, home of the Presidential airlift mission, has been open to the public for such an event. Friday, September 12, will be closed to the general public and reserved for Department of Defense personnel and students participating in STEAM Day.

The program will feature an impressive mix of military and civilian aerial acts. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headline the show, joined by the F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, the C-17 Globemaster III East Coast Demo Team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, and the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 “Rhino” Demo Team. Visitors will also see performances from the U.S. Naval Academy Parachute Team, aerobatic pilots such as RJ Gritter, Robert Schmidle Pitts, and Mike Goulian, as well as specialty acts like Wingwalker Sam. Heritage aircraft including the P-51 Mustang, C-47 Skytrain, P-40 Warhawk, P-63 Kingcobra, B-25J “Panchito,” and the T-33 Acemaker will bring history to life alongside modern fighter jets and airlift demonstrations.

Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. each day with the National Anthem, accompanied by a Golden Knights flag jump.

This will be followed by a series of parachute demonstrations, flybys from the 89th Airlift Wing, the 459th Air Refueling Wing, and the 1st Helicopter Squadron, as well as aerobatic routines. The afternoon will feature the Golden Knights full performance, the C-17 East Coast Demo Team, the F-35A Lightning II demonstration, and the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight pairing modern and vintage aircraft.

The Thunderbirds will close out the program with their precision flying display before the event concludes around 4 p.m. Shuttle service for visitors from off-site parking will stop running inbound at 1 p.m. and outbound at 5 p.m.



For those attending, there are clear guidelines for navigating to and around the base. Drivers are asked to follow Perimeter Road signs and the direction of traffic controllers to reach the designated parking area on the east side of the installation.

Base residents can also walk to the pedestrian entry point located near Arnold Avenue and Arkansas Road. Shuttle buses will transport visitors from off-site parking, though service ends promptly in the early afternoon.

Several roads will be restricted for air show support operations, including Arnold Avenue, Alabama Avenue, Arkansas Road, Virginia Avenue, North Perimeter Road, and Menoher Drive. Residents of Virginia Avenue must identify themselves at checkpoints to access their homes.

Traffic impacts and changes to base services will begin as early as Tuesday, September 9, and continue through Sunday, September 14. Base employees and residents should anticipate barriers, signage, and traffic control points across the installation to keep event traffic separated from housing areas and support operations. Additional details about DoD personnel parking, guest sponsorship, and gate access are available on the official Joint Base Andrews Air Show webpage, which will also provide regularly updated information.

In addition to the aerial performances, the air show will feature a wide range of attractions on the ground. Visitors can explore historic and modern aircraft up close, enjoy live music and honor guard performances, and take part in a large Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics expo. Interactive exhibits will include hands-on history lessons and virtual reality experiences, designed to engage families and inspire future generations.

