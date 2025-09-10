Fun City Adventure Park Coming to Lexington Park

Fun City Adventure Park is excited to announce they are coming soon to Lexington Park, MD, bringing the ultimate indoor fun for families, kids, and thrill-seekers!

“As one of the leading names in trampoline parks, Fun City delivers wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, ninja warrior courses, climbing walls, and more adrenaline-pumping attractions. If you’re searching for a top-rated trampoline park near Lexington Park, planning a birthday party, or just want an action-packed day out, our newest location will be the go-to destination.”

Located in the St. Mary’s Square at 21600 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, the spot will take over the old Peebles storefront, which closed in 2017 after 40 years of business.

