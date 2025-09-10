CSM Recognizes Graduates of Seven Healthcare Career Programs

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) recognized 46 students on August 28, 2025, for completing programs that prepare them to step directly into critical healthcare roles. These graduates earned credentials across seven high-demand fields, helping meet a growing regional and national need for skilled professionals.

“Tonight, we celebrate students who completed their programs with distinction and the faculty and staff who stood with them at every step. Your support has shaped the next generation of health care leaders. As we reflect on the journey that brought us here, we also look ahead to the impact our graduates will have on the health and well-being of our community. Thank you for joining us in this celebration of readiness, resilience, and achievement,” said Candi Hume, Professor and Department Chair for the School of Health Sciences.

Hume introduced CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson, who welcomed attendees and offered inspiring words to the candidates. “We are here to recognize 46 candidates who will enter careers that advance the health and safety of our region,” Wilson said. “Your decision to pursue these careers is more than a personal accomplishment. It is a commitment to meeting the needs of your community, one that will help ensure that care is available when and where it is needed most.”

Graduates were celebrated from the following Health Career programs:

Dental Assistant Program : Students trained in patient preparation, sterilization procedures, chairside assistance, and oral health education. Coursework also covered radiography, CPR, and First Aid. Graduates are eligible to sit for the Dental Assisting National Board Radiation Health and Safety Examination.

: Students trained in patient preparation, sterilization procedures, chairside assistance, and oral health education. Coursework also covered radiography, CPR, and First Aid. Graduates are eligible to sit for the Dental Assisting National Board Radiation Health and Safety Examination. Phlebotomy Technician Program : Students completed prerequisite coursework, 60 classroom hours, and 90 clinical hours while performing more than 100 successful blood draws. Graduates are eligible to sit for the NHA Phlebotomy Technician certification exam.

: Students completed prerequisite coursework, 60 classroom hours, and 90 clinical hours while performing more than 100 successful blood draws. Graduates are eligible to sit for the NHA Phlebotomy Technician certification exam. Patient Care Technician Program : Certified Nursing Assistants advanced their skills in EKGs, venipuncture, wound care, IV starts, and more. Training emphasized both clinical expertise and soft skills such as leadership, mentoring, and emotional intelligence. Graduates are prepared to sit for the national patient care technician certification exam.

: Certified Nursing Assistants advanced their skills in EKGs, venipuncture, wound care, IV starts, and more. Training emphasized both clinical expertise and soft skills such as leadership, mentoring, and emotional intelligence. Graduates are prepared to sit for the national patient care technician certification exam. Emergency Medical Services Program : Graduates gained the skills needed to provide critical, pre-hospital medical care to patients experiencing life-threatening illnesses or injuries.

: Graduates gained the skills needed to provide critical, pre-hospital medical care to patients experiencing life-threatening illnesses or injuries. Medical Coding Program: Students trained to classify medical data using ICD, CPT, and HCPCS coding systems for billing, reimbursement, and healthcare reporting. Graduates are prepared for roles in hospitals, clinics, and physician offices and are eligible for the American Health Information Management Association Certified Coding Associate (CCA) exam.

Students trained to classify medical data using ICD, CPT, and HCPCS coding systems for billing, reimbursement, and healthcare reporting. Graduates are prepared for roles in hospitals, clinics, and physician offices and are eligible for the American Health Information Management Association Certified Coding Associate (CCA) exam. Medical Assisting Program : Students trained to perform a wide range of administrative and clinical tasks, from scheduling appointments and managing records to preparing patients for exams, collecting specimens, and performing basic laboratory tests. Graduates are ready to support physicians and healthcare teams in delivering quality patient care.

: Students trained to perform a wide range of administrative and clinical tasks, from scheduling appointments and managing records to preparing patients for exams, collecting specimens, and performing basic laboratory tests. Graduates are ready to support physicians and healthcare teams in delivering quality patient care. Practical Nursing Program: Students developed the knowledge and skills to care for clients with basic health needs. Training emphasized the principles and practices of nursing to promote optimal health outcomes. Graduates were honored with the traditional nursing pin, symbolizing their transition into the profession and their responsibility to uphold its values.

Kelly Winters, Executive Director of Workforce Development Programs, provided closing remarks. “Today, you officially join a vital and ever-growing workforce over 22 million strong,” Winters said. “By completing your credential, you’re not just earning a certificate, you’re stepping into a role where your knowledge, heart, and hands will make a difference every single day.”

Winters also underscored the strong job outlook awaiting the graduates. “According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow by 13 percent from 2021 to 2031, adding nearly 2 million new jobs nationwide. CSM’s Health Career Readiness programs are designed to help fill this gap, providing training that leads directly to jobs in hospitals, clinics, labs, and care facilities.”

To learn more about CSM’s Health Pathway visit: Health Pathway