14 Charles County Students Earn Scholarships Through Local Juneteenth Foundation

Fourteen Charles County high school graduates from the Class of 2025 were recently awarded scholarships through the Charles County Juneteenth Foundation Inc.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide educational opportunities about Juneteenth and its history, bring awareness to the rich African American heritage of Charles County, provide scholarship opportunities and support Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) businesses.

Each scholarship recipient received a $500 scholarship after meeting necessary criteria to qualify for the award. Each awardee submitted a short essay, a final high school transcript and a college acceptance letter to qualify for the award.

The 2025 Charles County Juneteenth Foundation Inc. recipients are:

Jaeon Allen, Thomas Stone High School graduate and University of Maryland Eastern Shore student.

Christopher Brown, St. Charles High School graduate and Johnson C. Smith University student.

Nina Bulls, Stone graduate and Morgan State University student.

Kaelyn Dorsey, North Point High School graduate and Spelman College student.

Matsilah Dunn, Stone graduate and Fayetteville State University student.

Nolani Green, Maurice J. McDonough High School graduate and University of North Carolina at Charlotte student.

Reece Hart, Henry E. Lackey High School graduate and Johnson C. Smith University student.

Julisa (Julie) Hernandez, Stone graduate and Stevenson University student.

Zahara R. Kondo-Freeman, Stone graduate and Le Moyne College student.

KaMir Mayon, La Plata High School graduate and University of Maryland Eastern Shore student.

Christina Monticquee, Stone graduate and Stevenson University student.

Zoie Robinson, Westlake High School graduate and Johnson C. Smith University student.

Chloe Stanford, Westlake graduate and St. Mary’s College of Maryland student.

Sydney Watson, St. Charles graduate and Coker University student.

Since 2020 the Charles County Juneteenth Foundation Inc. has impacted over 5,000 people in the community by bringing together families, businesses and cultural organizations to honor the history of African Americans and their future, according to information provided by the foundation. The foundation continues to receive donations and sponsorships to fund opportunities such as their scholarship fund and annual community celebration.

For more information about the foundation and how to get involved email the Charles County Juneteenth Foundation at [email protected].