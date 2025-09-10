Calvert County Parks and Rec Announce New Hours for Solomons Fishing Pier

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces new hours at the Solomons Fishing Pier. Beginning September 2025, the fishing pier will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In 2026, the operating hours will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The pier was previously open to the public 24 hours a day.

An access gate will be installed to the entrance of the fishing pier, and additional signage for rules, regulations and new hours will be posted at the property. The new access gate will be opened and closed by Parks & Recreation staff during operating hours.

The public is reminded that the Solomons Boat Ramp parking lot is for those utilizing the boat ramp or for the fishing pier only. The new hours are intended to ensure access and usage of the pier for the purpose it was designed.

There is no fee to use the fishing pier.

To learn more about regulations at Calvert County parks, visit https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/2055/Rules-and-Regulations.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.