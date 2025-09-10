Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Armory Pavilion in Prince Frederick

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Armory Pavilion was held on Tuesday, September 9th, 2025. The ceremony represents another milestone in the transformation of the site, honoring the property’s history while starting a new chapter of progress.

The former Louis L. Goldstein Armory building stood for decades as a landmark in Prince Frederick, serving both the National Guard and the community. In 2023, with help from a Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development grant, the county cleared the way for a new vision by removing the old armory building.

In its place, the county is building a pavilion designed to honor local heritage while embracing the future. The design reflects Calvert County’s agricultural character and will feature a memorial inscribed with the National Guard motto, “Always Ready, Always There,” that incorporates bricks saved from the original armory building.



Once complete, the pavilion will host farmers markets, community gatherings and year-round entertainment. The project will not only provide a venue for residents and visitors but also strengthen the local economy by creating new opportunities for small businesses, farmers and artisans.

The Armory Pavilion is part of a broader vision to revitalize downtown Prince Frederick and create a vibrant space where residents and visitors can connect, celebrate and build memories together.

Special thanks and recognition go to the Armory representative and county departments that contributed to the project, including Public Works, Soil Conservation, Procurement, County Administration, Planning & Zoning, Environmental Health, Finance & Budget, Economic Development and Parks & Recreation.

“Today marks a true community effort, and the new Armory Pavilion will be a welcoming space for all to enjoy for generations to come,” BOCC President Buddy Hance said.

The Armory Pavilion project received more than $2.6 million in grants from the Maryland Department of Commerce’s Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund through the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland.

For more information on the Armory Pavilion visit choosecalvert.com/ArmoryPavilion.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

