Man Flown to Trauma Center With Life-Threatening Injuries After Vehicle Strikes Tree in Indian Head

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at approximately 10:20 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Chicamuxen Road and Stump Neck Road in Indian Head, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one unconscious.

911 callers reported a single vehicle was off the roadway and into a tree with the caller reporting they located the male laying unconscious outside of the vehicle.

Emergency medical services quickly arrived on the scene to confirm a single patient unconscious and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

U.S. Park Police Helicopter Eagle 2 landed nearby and transported the 36-year-old male to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.