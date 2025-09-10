Jerry Mervin Anderson (Fat Daddy), age 84, passed away on August 28, 2025. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jerry was born on June 18, 1941, in Bethesda, MD, to Walter and Mildred Anderson.

He was a Mason. He loved building with brick, stones, and mortar.

In Jerry’s earlier years, he loved crabbing and fishing at the bay. In his later years, he loved to listen to country music while sipping on a Diet Coke and snacking on ginger snap cookies.

Jerry is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia, his children Vincent Gordon, Dremia Tolosa, Nicole Tennyson, Mark Anderson, David Anderson, Susan Anderson, as well as his sister June Mattason, his 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 14, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Church Hall in Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Please contact the family about donations.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.