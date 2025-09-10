Polly Ann Fullerton, 62, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, went home to her Lord and Savior on August 27, 2025.

Born on December 23, 1962, in Washington, D.C., Polly was the daughter of Frederick William Grimm and Ellen Louise Andrassek. She grew up with strong values of dedication, hard work, and family—qualities that carried through every chapter of her life.

On October 15, 1983, Polly married the love of her life, James Fullerton. Together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and devotion. Their marriage was a true partnership that lasted over 40 years.

Polly worked for over 41years for the Coca Cola company, working various positions leading up to Warehouse Manager. She was respected for her leadership, reliability, and unwavering commitment. She was admired for her ability to balance work and home life with grace and strength.

A woman of warmth and compassion, Polly touched many lives with her kindness and generosity. She was a loyal wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who always put others before herself. Her love for family was at the heart of everything she did, and she will be remembered for her selflessness, quick wit, and ability to bring comfort to those around her.

Polly is survived by her beloved husband, James Fullerton, Son, Duane Fullerton (Javonda), grandchildren, Duane Jr., Khloe, Kadence, siblings, Billie Watson, Ed Ring, John Ring, as well as extended family and many friends who will carry her memory in their hearts.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Carollyn Grimm.

A memorial gathering will be held Monday, September 8th, 2025 from 12pm to 2:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Rd., Leonardtown, Maryland 20650 with a service beginning at 2pm. Interment will be private.

Polly will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.