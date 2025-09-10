Robert I. “Bob” Randall, 81, died August 22, 2025, at home with his family at his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Julie Broxson Randall; two adult daughters, Elizabeth Anne “Libby” Randall, of Savannah, Georgia and Sarah Catherine Jarboe (Mark), of Heathsville, Virginia; grandsons Alec Jarboe (Kelsey), and Brendan Jarboe (Rachel), both of Florida; his sister-in-law Melissa Raley (Jim), of Lusby, MD; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Mary Mechelle Randall; and his brother, James E. Randall.

Bob was born October 31, 1943, to the late James Irving and Esther Mary (nee: Firstbrook) Randall, in Neptune, New Jersey. He was raised in New Jersey and graduated from Neptune High School. He attended the University of Missouri at Rolla, graduating in 1966 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Aero option.

In 1967 he entered Naval Aviation Officer Candidate School and graduated in 1968 as a commissioned Ensign in the United States Navy. He then received orders to the Naval Air Training Command. In July of 1969, he received his Wings of Gold and orders to Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, to train in the Navy’s front-line fighter, the F-4 Phantom. Upon completion he was assigned to the Sluggers of Fighter Squadron 103. Bob distinguished himself, becoming a Landing Signal Officer (LSO), responsible for training, evaluating, and certifying all squadron pilots in all phases of aircraft carrier operations. Bob was selected to the highly prestigious Navy Fighter Weapons School — TOP GUN. Shortly after he completed the TOP GUN curriculum and returned to the squadron, VF-103 and USS Saratoga deployed to Vietnam. Bob, known by his call sign, “Gull,” and the rest of the Saratoga Air Wing commenced combat operations in May 1972. In July of 1972, “Gull” was flying as part of a coordinated air wing strike over Hanoi, North Vietnam, when his aircraft was destroyed by enemy fire. He and his RIO, Frederick “Bat” Masterson, ejected and were quickly captured by local natives. Bob’s back was broken in three places, but he managed to carry the seriously injured “Bat” to a shed where they were kept until being moved to the infamous Hanoi Hilton, where they remained for the duration of the war. Bob continued to distinguish himself in captivity. He became the camp Communications Officer, responsible for the secret hand signals and tap codes used to communicate throughout the camp. He was released with the last group of POWs in March of 1973.

After convalescing, Bob regained his flight physical and was selected to attend the prestigious U.S. Naval Test Pilot School. Once again distinguishing himself, he was assigned to the Strike Aircraft Test Directorate. There he was involved in the test and evaluation of the Navy’s most advanced and complex aircraft and systems.

During his service Bob earned the Bronze Star with Combat V, Bronze Star, Purple Heart (2), Navy “L” Award, Strike Flight Air Medal (2), Individual Action Air Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation, and Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Bob separated from the Naval Service June 29, 1979, as a Lieutenant Commander, to care for his two young daughters. In 1983 Bob married the love of his life, Julie Broxson Randall and together they adopted and raised his third daughter Mary Mechelle Randall. Mary captured Bob’s heart and he spent 38 years celebrating her abilities, not her disabilities.

In his civilian career, Bob remained close to Naval Aviation as a consultant. He spent many years supporting major Naval Aviation programs while rising to the position of Vice President with Veda Incorporated. He left Veda thinking of retirement, but instead he founded the self-descriptive Randall RDT&E Engineering Company.

When Bob finally actually retired, he remained very active in the community. Most notably, for many years, he was President of the Board of the Greenwell Foundation, which partners with the State of Maryland in managing Greenwell State Park to ensure accessible recreation for individuals with disabilities in the community. Bob was also the President of the Board of Governors of the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center. He was instrumental in working with the Governor of Maryland to secure funding for the Center, which offered several degree options from accredited colleges and universities for local students.

Bob was a humble man, who rarely spoke of his military experience or his time as a POW. He did not consider himself a hero. Unknown to many, he was an accomplished builder and woodworker. He completed several building projects at his home, including a gazebo for his daughter Mary and a barn to house his most important asset: his John Deere tractor. His home workshop is fully equipped with a full complement of classic woodworking tools, and he built several pieces of furniture for his home, crafted with the precision and care that one would expect from Bob. His wit and dry sense of humor were contagious. He considered himself a lucky man, who lived with the love of his life, wife Julie, for 42 years.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 10:30 am. The museum is not on the base, so no military ID is required. The museum will be closed to the public during the ceremony. Following the ceremony, inurnment, presided by the Reverend Greg Syler, will be held at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 19167 Poplar Hill Lane, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living, The Greenwell Foundation, or the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.

