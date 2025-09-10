Mary Lee Humphreys of Brandywine, MD, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Waldorf, MD. She was 82.

Born June 2, 1943, in La Plata, MD. Mary Lee was the daughter of the late Charles Marshall and Roberta Lee (Tyler) Wilkerson.

Mary Lee will be remembered for her kindness and love of family. As a skilled cook, she passed down family recipes by creating cookbooks for her children and grandchildren. Mary Lee was also an avid crafter and fiber artist, crocheting beautiful afghans for loved ones, and knitting hundreds of stocking caps she donated to various charities over the years. As a Navy wife, Mary Lee lived in various cities across the US and loved to travel. Among her favorite places to visit were Ocean City, MD, Carmel, CA, and the American Southwest. She loved antiques and was always on the lookout for depression glass and Hull pottery.

Preceded in death by her parents, Mary Lee is survived by her husband of 63 years, Alvin Norman Humphreys, her brother Charles Purnell Wilkerson his wife Maxine and nieces Renee Pilkerton and Marsha and Sheila Wilkerson, all of Brandywine, MD, her three children, Richard Alvin Humphreys, Ed.D and his wife Christine Longo, DVM of Vancleave, MS, Linda Lee Amonett her husband James of Herndon, VA and Robert Norman Humphreys and his wife Kristin of Woodbridge, VA.

Mary Lee also leaves behind five grandchildren: Richard Humphreys, Jr., Lauren Meran (husband Liscar), Wesley Amonett, (wife Nicole) Amanda Humphreys, and Tyler Humphreys (fiancé Matthew Leverknight) and seven great-grandchildren: Jack and Liam Humphreys, Liscar Jr., Liam, Lily and Leila Meran, and Evelyn Amonett.

A visitation will be held before the funeral service on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. The funeral service will begin at 2:30 pm with Rev. Peter Ackerman presiding. The burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Children’s Aid Society of Charles County, https://www.childrens-aid-society.org/donate-funds , or to Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church Aquasco, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.