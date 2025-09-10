Charles “Larry” Morgan, 77, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2025, with his loving family by his side.

Born on August 8, 1948, in Mechanicsville, Maryland, Larry was the cherished son of the late Carroll Richard Morgan and Mary Madeline (Wathen) Morgan.

Larry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. On September 14, 1968, he married the love of his life Joyce Marie Morgan, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, Maryland. Together they spent many years building a life filled with love, hard work, and family.

For more than sixty years, Larry dedicated himself to his craft as a Master Barber and proud owner of Morgan’s Barber Shop in Lexington Park. Known for his skill with the clippers and his easy conversation, Larry’s chair was a place where countless friendships were formed. Even after retiring in January 2025, he left the shop in capable family hands to Brenda Bounds to continue his legacy.

Beyond his career, Larry enjoyed working outdoors –especially cutting and manicuring his lawn, tending his flowers and gardens, or riding around on his John Deere Gator. He loved his old truck-” telling Colin King this old truck will be yours one day.” He cherished time spent with family and friends, always ready to share a story or joke. A lover of bluegrass music, he especially enjoyed playing “that Old Doghouse Base”, and gathering with others to play that “old-time” sound.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife of almost 57 years, Joyce M. Morgan, his children; James Richardson (Cheryl), Donna K. Morgan, and Joyce Duncan (Brandy), siblings; Ralph Morgan and Wayne Morgan, as well as 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Carolyn Buell, as well as his siblings, Catherine Alvey, Richard Morgan, and Carroll (Pop) Morgan.

Family will receive friends on Monday, September 15, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. at 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650, with prayers being recited at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or cancer.org/donate.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.