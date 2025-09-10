Stanley Lee Landreth, 90, of California, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2025, at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, Maryland.

Born in Fieldale, Virginia, on December 20, 1934, Stanley was the son of Guy Kim Landreth and Vera Whitlow Landreth. He was lovingly raised by Floyd and Vivian Phillips in Norfolk, Virginia.

A proud graduate of Fieldale High School in 1953, Stanley went on to serve his country with honor in the United States Army from 1956 to 1963, achieving the rank of Sergeant E5. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and two Sharpshooter Medals during his service, reflecting his skill and discipline. His service took him across the world, including assignments in Germany, and Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He was also recognized by Major General W.A. Costello for his “outstanding” performance and training excellence.

On March 30, 1957, Stanley married the love of his life, Alice Mae Hundley. Together they shared over 61 years of marriage before her passing in 2018. Their life together was one of deep love, laughter, and shared purpose.

Professionally, Stanley worked as a communications engineer, applying his problem-solving skills and dedication to a long and respected career with AT&T. He fondly remembered traveling to St. Thomas and Puerto Rico to repair mountain communications towers following severe hurricane damage. A man of faith, he was a member of the United Methodist Church and lived out his beliefs through acts of kindness, loyalty, and service to others. He will be fondly remembered at the Wildewood Village Senior condos for his helpfulness and service to the residents there.

He is survived by his daughters, Susan Seeger (Bob) of Leonardtown, Maryland, and Catherine Sullivan (John) of Smithtown, New York; grandchildren Christopher Seeger, Cory Seeger, and Liam Sullivan; and great-grandchildren Maddux Robert James Seeger and Skylar Lugaila. In addition to his beloved wife, Alice Mae Landreth, he was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Myrtle Bassett.

Stanley enjoyed playing a variety of sports in his younger years, including baseball and football, while later hobbies included bowling, golf, and bow and rifle hunting. He was an avid reader, enjoyed watching the Redskins, Capitals and Nationals play, and enjoyed vegetable gardening until his passing. During his final days, he was always happy to see visitors, appreciating that time, asking everyone how they were doing, and was genuinely interested in their answers. His focus was on others, and he did everything he could to help those around him.

Stanley will be remembered for his steadfast character, his gentle humor, charming demeanor, and his devotion to both family and country. He was a man of excellence in all areas, and his legacy of service, integrity, generosity and love will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

A family visitation was held on July 29, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Bayside Chapel of Holoman Brown Funeral Home, 1457 Independence Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23455, followed immediately by a family graveside service with military honors at 2:30 p.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. The family will hold a life celebration at the Wildewood Village Clubhouse in California, Maryland at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Boys Ranch, 600 S.W. 11th Avenue, Amarillo, TX 79101-3228 (CalFarley.org), or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2371 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 (t2t.org).

Condolences may be left at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. in Leonardtown, MD.