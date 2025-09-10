Francis Fredric Bassford Junior, 67, of Tolono, Illinois, passed away on Monday, August 25, 2025, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois, surrounded by his loving family.

Francis was born in LaPlata, Maryland, on March 5, 1958, the son of Francis (Frank) Fredric Bassford Senior and Lora Marie Tayman. He graduated from Thomas Stone High School in 1975, and he went on to be a successful carpenter, ultimately owning his own business, Bassford Construction, before retiring in 2024.

He married Patricia (Patty) Ann Rawlings on February 8, 1980, in Waldorf, Maryland. They had two children: Cassie Marie Bassford, born April 27, 1981, in LaPlata, Maryland, and Roy Patrick Bassford, born January 5, 1984, in LaPlata Maryland. Roy married Alison Kay Syring on September 4, 2010, in Joliet, Illinois; they have two children, Emmeline Ray, born April 26, 2018, in Urbana, Illinois, and Rhys Christopher, born February 20, 2021, in Urbana, Illinois.

Francis and Patricia lived in Waldorf, Maryland, near Hughesville, for much of their marriage. As an accomplished carpenter, Francis worked on many large commercial renovation projects in the Maryland, DC, and Northern Virginia areas, as well as projects at his home and the homes of his family.

Francis was a man of many talents and hobbies. He especially enjoyed woodworking, camping, working on his antique tractors, and watching NASCAR. In recent years, he especially enjoyed making wooden children’s toys for his grandchildren, including a rocking horse, cars and buses, and even their bedroom furniture.

In 2024, he moved with Patty, Cassie, and sister Margaret Bassford to Tolono, Illinois, near Urbana, to be close to his grandchildren.

Remaining to cherish Francis’s memory are his wife, Patty; his daughter, Cassie; his son, Roy (Alison); grandchildren Emmeline and Rhys; sister Margaret; nephews Randy, Tommy, and Marty Martin, Eddie Bassford, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Francis considered his dogs to be family also. He leaves behind three cherished fur babies Thor, Zari and Loki.

Preceding Francis in death are his father, Francis Senior; his mother, Lora; siblings Robert Bassford, Perrie Bassford, Lee Bassford, Peggy (Bassford) Martin, and Barbara (Bassford) Higgs; and nephew Charlie Bassford, as well as several beloved canine companions.

A memorial service will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Pastor Paul Goodwin will officiate.

In memory of Francis, potted plants would be a deeply appreciated and lasting remembrance. Friends and family are invited to bring a living tribute that can continue to grow. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Francis’s name to Rescue Angels of Southern Maryland https://www.rescueangelssomd.com/ would be equally as appreciated as Francis’s best bud Thor came from Rescue Angels.