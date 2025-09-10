Richard Stanley Cavey, Jr., a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and respected member of the Mechanicsville, Maryland community, passed away on August 31, 2025, at the age of 63.

Born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1961, in Riverdale, Maryland, Richard was a gift to his parents, the late Richard and Joyce Cavey. Not long after, his family put down roots in Mechanicsville, where he would spend the next 45 years building a life filled with love, hard work, and dedication to family.

Richard married the love of his life, Tamara Lee Williams, with whom he raised three daughters: Brandy Cavey and Amanda Cavey of Mechanicsville, MD, and Sandra Cavey of Lancaster, VA. He was a proud father whose greatest joy came from supporting and watching his children grow into strong, independent women. His family grew even more dear to him with the arrival of six grandchildren, who brought him boundless joy and pride.

A self-made man with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, Richard founded and built a successful land surveying business, earning the trust and respect of his clients and peers throughout Southern Maryland. His work was a reflection of his character: precise, dependable, and rooted in integrity.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Tamara. He is survived by his daughters, Brandy, Amanda, and Sandra; his six cherished grandchildren; and his siblings, Michelle Cavey of Germantown, MD, Michael Cavey of Oakland, MD, and Bobbie Cavey of Mechanicsville, MD.

He will be remembered for his quiet strength, his deep love for his family, and his unwavering commitment to the place he called home. Richard’s legacy lives on through the lives he touched, the family he raised, and the community he helped shape.

A memorial service to celebrate Richard’s life will be announced by the family at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.