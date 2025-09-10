Thomas Alvin Pierce, 81, of Sunderland passed away August 24, 2025. He was born June 29, 1944 in Washington, DC to Thomas and Bessie (Beall) Pierce. Tom grew up in DC and graduated from Suitland High School. He later attended the University of Maryland. Tom joined the United States Army on August 3, 1966, and was honorably discharged on August 2, 1968. Tom married his wife Christine in 1978, and they lived in Dunkirk before moving to Sunderland. He worked as an imaging analyst for Naval Intelligence for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed working outside and taking care of his lawn. Tom was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter Sereniti.

Tom is survived by his wife Christine Pierce, son Thomas Pierce, grandchildren Sereniti Pierce, and brother George Pierce.

