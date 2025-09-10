Charles “Eddie” Edward Shifflet, age 65, of Prince Frederick, passed away on August 29, 2025.

Eddie was born to Robert E. and Betty L. Shifflett on October 28, 1959. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Laurie Shifflett; daughters Amanda Beckett (Brian) and Jennifer Brady (Casey); four grandchildren, Aiden (Lou) Brown, C.J. Brady, Courtnery Brady, and Brianna Brown; and his three siblings Bobby Shifflett (Sharon), Dottie (Shifflett) Moore, and Roy Shifflett (Theresa). Eddie is preceded in death by his parents.

Eddie worked alongside his father and brothers as a carpenter for R.E. Shifflet Co. in Prince Frederick. Their family business curated a legacy across southern Maryland, building and repairing houses. Eddie himself was a phenomenal carpenter and self-taught bricklayer. There was nothing that he could not tackle with hard work and determination.

Eddie enjoyed spending time enthusing over classic cars, taking weekend trips to his family home in Virginia, going on hikes with his wife, pond fishing, and occasionally catching a rabbit with his bare hands to amuse his grandchildren.

There will be no funeral service. The family asks for privacy at this time.