Dorothy Aline Buckler, 93, of Prince Frederick passed away August 31, 2025 at her home surrounded by family. She was born March 30, 1932 in Coolidge, TX to Samuel Webb and Velma Ree (Boykin) Hughes. Dorothy married Franklin Buckler and moved to Maryland. She was a member of Life Church and in her spare time enjoyed sewing, cooking, ironing, shopping, and helping others.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Franklin D. Buckler, children Stephen L. Forrester, Sr. and Judy G. Hepler, grandson Frank Burkman, and siblings Marvin, Weldon, Mildred, Jean, and Laverne. She is survived by her grandchildren Leroy “Bo” Burkman, Stephen L. Forrester Jr. (Monica), Leann Boice, William “Ryan” Forrester, and Stacy Forrester Davidson (Greg), great-grandchildren Damon, Rebecca, Steve III, Seth, April, Morgan, Delaney, Ella, and Avalee, great-great-grandson Steve IV, and daughter in law B.B. Forrester.

All services for Dorothy will be private.