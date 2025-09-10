Laura Lynn Cranford, 66, of Owings passed away September 4, 2025 at her home surrounded by family. She was born August 24, 1959 in Washington, DC to Mark Lyles Sr. and Malvenia Mary (Colmus) Cranford. Laura was raised on the family farm in Huntingtown and graduated from Northern High School. She later received her associates degree from Prince George’s Community College and took additional course work at NC State University. Laura held several jobs throughout her life including Calvert County Parks and Recreation, RA Barrett and Associates, and substitute teaching. Her greatest job in life though was being mom to her sons Kyle and Grant. Laura married Randy Barrett, and they made their home in Owings. She loved her family and spending time with her children and going to their sporting events. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading.

Laura is survived by her sons Kyle and Grant Barrett, brothers John Cranford and his wife Cleta, Mark Cranford, Jr. and his wife Theresa, and Matthew Cranford and his wife Cindy, sister in law Jan Travers and her husband Lee, brother in law William Barrett, and nieces Jackie Malinsky and her husband Jason and Jennifer Lavery and her husband Eric, as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her spouse Randy Barrett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Laura’s name to Hospice of the Chesapeake.