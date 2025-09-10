Carol Ann Taylor was born on December 8, 1941 in Washington, D.C. to Francis Stuart Taylor, Jr and Eunice Golden Taylor. She spent her formative years in Prince George’s County and graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1959. She continued her education at the University of Maryland where she graduated with honors in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She worked in several large hospitals, including NIH, but much of her career was spent in public health nursing. She worked at the Calvert County Health Department as a nurse and then as a nurse practitioner. She found great satisfaction in her profession and working with the public.

Carol met her loving husband Warren E. Prince at the beach in Scientist Cliffs in 1960. They were married in 1965. They raised two children, Warren E. Prince, Jr (Ned)(spouse Marianne) and Julie G. (Prince) Wurzburger (spouse Scott). She is also survived by 4 grandchildren Russell Raley (spouse Jessica), Carolyn (spouse Ryan), Daniel and Kristen, as well as two great-grandchildren.

Carol was very active in her community. She was a founding member of Calvert Hospice and served on their board several times. She also volunteered for numerous organizations including League of Women Voters, Calvert County Mental Health Association, Scientist Cliffs Board of Directors, Meals on Wheels route coordinator and delivered meals for 18 years. In recognition of her many years of service, she was awarded the Calvert County Commission on Women Outstanding Women of 1991.

Carol had many interests, but she really loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. She sang with many choirs over the years including Trinity United Methodist Church and the Chesapeake Chorale, as well as performed solos for many weddings and special occasions. She loved to travel and went on many adventures with her family and friends. She was an avid reader and loved to play games. She had an infectious laugh that made everyone smile. She was a kind and loving person who will be fondly remembered by all her knew her.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, Carol wanted donations to go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, where you can make a memorial donation.

No services are scheduled at this time. There will a celebration at a later date.