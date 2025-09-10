Raymond Dale “Ray” Shauver, Jr., 65, of Lusby, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on September 9, 2025.

Born on March 6, 1960, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of Joyce Ann Shauver and the late Raymond D. Shauver, Sr. Ray married the love of his life, Karla Marie Shauver, on May 19, 1990, in Waldorf, MD. Together they built a life filled with love, family, and laughter.

Ray briefly served in the United States Army before beginning his long career as a Maintenance Mechanic. Known for his dedication and work ethic, he retired in September of 2020 as the Maintenance Supervisor for Cedar Lane Senior Living Community after years of service to the residents and staff he cared so deeply about.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Ann Shauver of Lusby, MD; his beloved wife, Karla Marie Shauver of Lusby, MD; his children, Shelbi Shauver, Patrick Shauver, Brandon Shauver (Alexis Ortiz), and Raymond “RJ” Shauver, III, all of Lusby, MD, and Angela Marshall of Mechanicsville, MD; and his sister, Anna Morgan (David) of Mechanicsville, MD.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 12, 2025, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657, where a Life Celebration Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Visitation Friday, September 12, 2025

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Rausch Funeral Home–Lusby

20 American Lane Lusby, MD 20657