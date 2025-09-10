Mary Louise (Fulton) Kinion, 81, of Hollywood, MD, went to her heavenly home with Jesus on Friday September 5, 2025. Born on August 14, 1944, she was the beloved daughter of the late Estell Howland Fulton and John Fulton.

On August 31, 1990, she married the love of her life, Frank M. Kinion. They recently celebrated 35 years of marriage, love and happiness.

Mary’s greatest joy in life was her family, whom she loved deeply and unconditionally. She is survived by her daughters: Karla Garrison (Willy) of California, MD; Lesley Kendrick (Leon) of St. Charles, MO and Shawna Latham (Tony) of Lake Wales, FL. Mary was a proud grandmother to seven granddaughters and one grandson, and a loving great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren, as well as one great-great-grandchild.

Mary’s bond with her grandson, Chris, was one of a kind. From an early age, she taught him how to play many games. A shared pastime that grew into a lifelong connection filled with joy, love, laughter, and sometimes aggravation.

Mary was preceded in death by her sons, Kurt Bradley Kinion and Paul Franklin Kinion. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Edward Fulton, Barbara Skrutskie, and John Fulton.

Mary started her career at McDonnell Douglas in 1980. She retired from many years of faithful service as a Facility Coordinator supporting multiple locations at Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 12, 2025, from 5 PM to 8 PM with prayers being said at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, by her son-in-law, Pastor Tony Latham.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Hollywood Vol. Rescue squad.