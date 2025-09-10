George Debracy Burroughs Jr, 84, of Clements died surrounded by his loving family Saturday, September 6th, after a courageous battle with cancer. The first son of George Debracy Burroughs Sr. and Clara Thompson Burroughs, George attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School and Margaret Brent School. George worked alongside his father and sisters on their family farm, which instilled his lifelong passion for gardening and working the land.

In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his first wife, Claudia Lynn Burroughs, his sister, Jeanette E. Cooksey, brother, Thomas M. Burroughs, and sister, Ann B. Davis.

George is survived by his wife, Helen M. Thomson Burroughs; his son, David Lewis Burroughs (Jane) of Hollywood; his daughter, Luanne Abell Raley of Clements; stepdaughters Elizabeth Hammett Copp (Stephen) of Millington, MD, and Dianne Hammett Lapinas (Keith) of Mechanicsburg, PA, sister Edna M. Oliver of Avenue, sister Shirley L. Mattingly (Pete) of Hollywood, and brother Eugene Wallace Burroughs of Mechanicsville. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Shane Burroughs (Lauren), Michael Raley (Morgan), Brianna Burroughs (Taylor), Bridget Young (James), Shannon Copp, Allyson Raley (Kameron Jackson, fiancé) and Jacob Lapinas; his great-grandchild Millie Raley, along with several nieces and nephews.

The quintessential family man, George was devoted to his loved ones. He cherished all family gatherings and celebrations. A lifelong St. Mary’s County resident, George was a man of many talents. He worked for twenty-three years as a civilian pipefitter for Allied Plumbing, and thirty years for the Federal Government. George could build or fix anything. He never knew a stranger, and loved meeting and talking with people. An active outdoorsman, he loved fishing, crabbing and hunting, especially hunting quail. Time was spent enjoying bowling, playing softball, and playing cards. He was one of the original charter members of the “Clements Cuties”, known to his fellow Cuties as “Georgia Peach”.

George was the last surviving member of the Lewis Knott Band, the “Rhythm Rascals”, well-known for playing at church dances and clubs throughout St. Mary’s County in the 1960’s through the mid-1970’s.

George’s garden and yard were his pride and joy. He enjoyed the bountiful harvest of vegetables his garden produced each year.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 15th from 5-8pm at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD, with prayers being said at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 16th at 10:30 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, MD, with the Rev. Drew Royals officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Morganza, MD. Pallbearers are: Shane Burroughs (grandson), Stephen Copp (son in-law), Keith Lapinas (son in-law), Randy Oliver (nephew), Michael Raley (grandson), and Lewis Yates (brother in-law). Honorary pallbearers are: Brianna Burroughs, Gene Burroughs, Shannon Copp, Brian Cooksey, Kell Davis, James Downing, Jacob Lapinas, Joey Oliver, Pat Oliver, Allyson Raley, Dale Yates, and Bridget Young.

Memorial contributions in George’s memory may be made to the Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or online at www.medstarhealth.org/locations/hospice-of-st-marys

