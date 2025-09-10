Warrant Issued for Ted William Taylor Jr. in Connection with Assault, Attempted Murder and Theft Cases in Southern Maryland

Ted William Taylor Jr., 35, of Solomons, is currently wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree assault and second-degree attempted murder. In addition to these serious allegations, Taylor is facing active theft charges in both St. Mary’s and Calvert counties related to two separate incidents that occurred in late August 2025.

According to court documents, Taylor is accused of stealing a bottle of Don Julio Tequila, valued at $106, from Wildewood Wine and Spirits in California, Maryland, on August 31, 2025. Surveillance footage reportedly captured Taylor fleeing the store, and witnesses described a man wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap. One witness provided a vehicle tag number, which authorities confirmed is registered to Taylor. He has been formally charged with theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500 in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Just three days earlier, on August 28, 2025, Taylor allegedly stole approximately $260 worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Prince Frederick, Calvert County. Items reported stolen include Bounty paper towels and Tide Oxi Boost Pods.

According to the charging documents, a store employee stated Taylor entered the store with an empty cart, loaded it with merchandise, and exited without paying. Store security footage and Taylor’s recognizable tattoos were used by law enforcement to identify him. Taylor is also charged with theft in that case.

In both theft cases, criminal summonses were issued, and Taylor was scheduled for preliminary inquiries in October 2025. However, due to the new violent crime allegations and his failure to appear, authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Taylor is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Port Royal, Virginia, but is known to frequent the Great Mills Road corridor in St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has advised the public not to approach Taylor if spotted. Instead, residents are urged to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Corporal Alexander Wynnyk at 301-475-4200, ext. 8020, or by email at [email protected]

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 or by texting “Tip239” to 274637. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.

